Topeka cemetery to expand

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A capital city cemetery is looking to help families find that final resting place for their loved ones.

Mount Hope Cemetery is breaking ground to expand on 80 acres of open land.

The Newcomer Family owns the property. Cemetery Operations Manager John Newcomer told KSNT they wanted to create a bigger space to accommodate the increasing demands from families in northeast Kansas.

“We’re excited to bring more options for families to spend time in our park like cemetery and we think it’s a beautiful setting.”

The project should be done within the next few weeks. The Newcomers hope to open up the ground to the public in the Spring.