TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s was a special day, for a very special Topeka woman.

Lorene Neaderhiser turned 100 years old Friday. She celebrated with family and friends.

Lorene spends much of her time sewing quilts, and says she remembers the days before air conditioning and electricity.

She spent much of her life working on a farm with her husband, going to church and teaching Sunday school.

Lorene says her “secret” is that she’s always tried to live a good life.