TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are on the scene of of an armed robbery, at the Dunkin’ Donuts, near southwest 21 and southwest Gage Blvd.

Police received the call around 9:20, Friday night. They say the robber was a man, dressed in all black clothing. He was carrying a gun.

Police are looking for the man. No one is believed to be hurt.

KSNT News will update this story, as information becomes available.