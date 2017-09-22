What’s going on this weekend?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Here’s a list of events going on in northeast Kansas this weekend.

Topeka

Cider Days – Largest Craft & Arts Show in northeast Kansas. KSNT News and FOX 43 are a major sponsor.

Location: Kansas Expocentre

Dates & Times:

September 23, 2017, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

September 24, 2017, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washburn Football and Family Day-

Location: Yager Stadium at Washburn University

Date & Time: September 23, 2017, 1:00 p.m.

Price: Varies

Washburn Stock Concert-

American Rock Band “Plain White T’s” and Country Trio “Honey County” are performing.

Location: Lee Arena at Washburn University

Date & Time: September 24, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Price: $5 for Washburn Students. $20 for General Admission.

Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day-

Children will hike the nature trail and join in fun outdoor activities.

Location: Shawnee North Community Park Nature Trail

Date & Time: September 23, 2017, 10 a.m.-Noon

Manhattan

Aggieville Mini Maker Faire – Family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness. A place where people show what they are making, and share what they are learning.

Location: Aggieville

Date & Time: September 23, 2017, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Flint Hills Praisefest 2017 – Largest Christian music festival in north-central Kansas with 10-12 music acts showcased by Matthew West, Jordan Feliz and Cloverton.

Location: Manhattan City Park

Date & Time: September 23, 2017, 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Emporia

Fabulous Finds on Highway 99 – It will be a fun-filled day of garage sales, flea markets, downtown business specials and other types of sales. You never know what you’ll find! Location: Downtown Emporia Date: September 23, 2017

Fort Riley

Apple Day Festival – Largest annual festival at Fort Riley, with an average of 7000 attendees. Make sure you bring a photo I.D.

Dates: September 23, 2017

This free festival is open to the public with events taking place throughout the day on Artillery Parade field.

Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard Demonstrations.

Static displays of helicopters, tanks, and other heavy equipment and machinery.

Museum gift shop and other vendors.

Activities and games for the kids.

Food and beverage booths.

Junction City

Jammin in JC – Blues and BBQ Festival

Location: Heritage Park.

Date and Time: September 23, 2017, 1-8 p.m.

Bring your own lawnchairs or blankets.

No outside alcohol or pets allowed.

Food, Soft Drinks and Beer will be sold.

If you’re coming from out of town on I-70, take Exit 296 (Washington St.) and go north. Travel north until you reach 6th and Washington St.