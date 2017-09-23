Friends and family release balloons for murdered Emporia teen

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family of an Emporia teen that was found murdered gathered Saturday night to say goodbye. 19-year-old Jesus Avila was found dead outside Emporia on September 6.

Nine days after his funeral, Jesus’ family believes that their son’s soul has made its way to heaven. To celebrate, the teen’s friends and family wrote messages on balloons and released them into the sky.

“I’m going to stay strong. I’m going to get through it. I’m going to stay strong just for you. I told him I’d take care of all of the things at home and make sure his room’s cleaned and his basement’s cleaned, that’s his little man cave. Make sure that the family stays strong,” said Marilu Avila, Jesus’ sister.

Jesus's friends and family wrote messages to Jesus on balloons, releasing them into the sky @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/nTY5n2AOzw — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) September 24, 2017

Marilu said she was touched to see dozens of people out in Jones Park to support her family.

The Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Jesus’ case.