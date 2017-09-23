Kobach: Kansas election systems not targeted by hackers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says federal officials have told his office that the state’s election systems were not targeted by hackers last year.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems. The systems were not breached in most cases.

Kobach said Friday that in other states, hackers scanned voter registration systems hoping to do a superficial probe of them. He said Kansas has extra security that may have discouraged such an attempt.

He also said there is no indication that vote-tabulation systems were targeted. He said tabulation in Kansas is “very secure” because officials typically call in or email results and there is no internet uploading of results.

Kobach is vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud.