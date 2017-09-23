Lawrence police investigating shooting at sports bar

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at a local sports bar.

Police said they responded to Playerz Sports Bar, located at 1910 Haskell Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived, they said there was evidence of a shooting, but little cooperation obtained at the scene.

Later, police said they responded to a local hospital regarding a 33-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound from the shooting. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County.