Summer-like weekend, big changes early next week

We’re tracking highs in the lower 90s (again) this afternoon. ‘Feel like’ temperatures will approach 100° for the third straight day too. Mostly sunny September skies and breezy south winds are the perfect combo for this surge of hot and humid weather. Believe it or not, our average high temperature for this time of the year is gradually falling. It’s now down to 77° – so these 90°+ days are some 15°+ ABOVE that seasonal standard. If summer is your favorite season and you enjoy the hot and humid weather, be sure to soak up the rest of this unseasonably warm air because there are BIG changes waiting for us early next week.

Speaking of – we’re tracking our first major storm system in about a month and it will be here on Monday. Not only will this storm system bring the farmers some much-needed late season rain, but it will alter our overall weather pattern heading into October. And that’s no exaggeration. We’ll go from the upper 80s/lower 90s on Sunday afternoon, all the way down into the 50s by Tuesday morning! Here’s the kicker – we aren’t the only ones. It’s about to be A LOT cooler across the Midwest…starting next week. If you haven’t guessed already – next week’s storm system is our first digging cold front of fall. Some recent computer models suggest 1-2 inches of rain across our neck of the woods for Monday and Tuesday combined. Some spots could even pick-up a little bit more, but the rain chances will be widespread across Northeast Kansas. We’re still working on the pinpoint timing, but as it stands right now, Monday will probably start off dry before the storms rumble in by the afternoon/evening. It doesn’t look like we’re completely dry until late Wednesday morning. It won’t be raining for two days straight – we’ll catch a couple breaks. However, plan on a pretty soggy and cloudy start to next week. We’ll keep our eyes on that system as it gets closer – updating the forecast as we see fit. Fall-lovers, stay tuned.

As we alluded to above, temperatures will crash next week with the approaching cold front and all of the cloud cover and rain it will be bringing with it. Expect overnight lows to fall back into the 40s and 50s, starting on Tuesday morning. Daytime highs will likely be trapped in the upper 60s/lower 70s throughout this stretch too. It looks like we’ll be facing more sunshine by Wednesday afternoon and if not then, certainly by Thursday morning. Despite the return of Mr. Sunshine after a rainy start to the week, we’re looking at a crisp high of 73° on Thursday afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert