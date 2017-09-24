Another summer-like day, rain chances on the way

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions will be the case as temperatures climb into the 80s once again, with a few low 90s sneaking in, as well. Southerly winds will kick right back up with sustained winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph. Lower humidity will hang out over the western half of the region, with some more humid air hanging over the eastern areas.

By tomorrow evening, there is the the slight chance of a few showers and storms sneaking into our western areas. Otherwise, the more widespread, significant chance of showers and storms rolls in back on Monday and Tuesday. That rain chance is due to our next cold front, but it’ll be a slow mover. Not only will it take awhile for the rain to clear out, but also some time to cool us down.

Tomorrow will see showers and storms mixing in throughout the day, but also quite a temperature contrast. Highs in our northwestern areas are expected to barely get into the low 70s, with highs in the 80s for the southeastern areas.

By Tuesday though, high temperatures are expected to climax in the 70s across Northeast Kansas as the rain slowly clears out from west to east.

70 degree weather will stick around beyond Tuesday, with some overnight lows falling back into the 40s for the second half of this week.