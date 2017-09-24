Apartment building evacuated after fire, possible stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just after 6:00 Sunday night, Topeka Fire and Topeka Police were called to the 800 block of SW Polk at Capital Corner Apartments for reports of a fire and a possible stabbing.

The third floor of the apartment complex was evacuated.

One man was taken to the hospital. Police say he was not breathing when he was transported.

Polk Street is currently blocked off at 8th Street. Kansas Highway Patrol, AMR, Topeka Police and Topeka Fire are on the scene.

This is a developing story and KSNT will continue to bring you updates as they become available.