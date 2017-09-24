Apartment building evacuated after fire, possible stabbing

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just after 6:00 Sunday night, Topeka Fire and Topeka Police were called to the 800 block of SW Polk at Capital Corner Apartments for reports of a fire and a possible stabbing.

The third floor of the apartment complex was evacuated.

One man was taken to the hospital. Police say he was not breathing when he was transported.

Polk Street is currently blocked off at 8th Street. Kansas Highway Patrol, AMR, Topeka Police and Topeka Fire are on the scene.

This is a developing story and KSNT will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s