Careless smoking causes house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1550 SW Belle Ave. at noon Sunday.
TFD said an alert neighbor saw the fire and reported it. Upon arrival, fire crews found the two-story home with smoke showing from the back.
An adult male was at the house at the time of the fire. He evacuated on his own before fire crews arrived.
A Topeka Fire Department Investigations Unit determined the fire was accidental and associated with careless smoking.
The structural loss is estimated to be $15,000 and they estimate contents loss to be $500.