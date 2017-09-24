Careless smoking causes house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1550 SW Belle Ave. at noon Sunday.

TFD said an alert neighbor saw the fire and reported it. Upon arrival, fire crews found the two-story home with smoke showing from the back.

An adult male was at the house at the time of the fire. He evacuated on his own before fire crews arrived.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigations Unit determined the fire was accidental and associated with careless smoking.

The structural loss is estimated to be $15,000 and they estimate contents loss to be $500.