Kansas celebrates 150 years of the Chisholm Trail

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas residents are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail, which was a cattle pipeline from ranches in Texas to railroads in Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a herd of cows with 15 cowboys, five chuck wagons and 40 helpers drove along a portion of the trail this week. They made appearances near Wellington, Mayfield, Clearwater and at the future site of the Union Stockyards in south Wichita.

The cattle drive began last week in Oklahoma and is ended Saturday in Sedgwick County.

The event is organized by the O-K Chisholm Trail Cattle Drovers Association. It’s meant to echo cattle drives from 150 years ago, when the trail boosted Kansas’ economy by promoting the railroad industry and making ranching profitable.