Kansas Honor Flight 52 lands in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Wichitans gathered at the Wichita Eisenhower Airport Saturday to celebrate Kansas Honor Flight 52.

The flight carried two World War II veterans, 13 Korean War veterans, and 18 Vietnam War veterans as well as their guardians.

The honor flight is about, well, honor.

“My dad was in the Korean War,” said Lonnie Scheffe.

It’s also about recognition.

“We’re here welcoming my grandfather — Leo Mays,” added Jennifer Mays.

And of course, it’s about respect.

“I miss my uncle,” explained Rhonda King. “I was proud of him and he was a very special man and he would be proud of this.”

World War II, Vietnam, Korean veterans and families of lost veterans were in attendance for the welcome home ceremony.

“This is awesome, this is the way it should have been when they came back the first time,” said Scheffe. “”We couldn’t be more proud from the greeting from these people, it’s just awesome — overwhelming.”