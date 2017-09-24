Man dies after motorcycle wreck, run over by truck

By Published:

DORRANCE, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he was hit by a semi-trailer truck after being involved in an earlier crash.

A crash report says two motorcycles were eastbound when they hit a large flatbed trailer in the roadway, causing both motorcycles to crash.

The patrol says Morris Noftsger, of Kiefer, Oklahoma, was lying in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 after that wreck when he was hit and killed by an eastbound truck.

The accident happened Friday about four miles east of the Dorrance exit on the interstate.

The driver of the semi, a 29-year-old woman from Beggs, Oklahoma, was not injured in the collision.

