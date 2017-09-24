Rail Safety Week kicks off

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Operation Lifesaver kicked off the first U.S. Rail Safety Week on Sunday, Sept. 24 and will run until Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event aims to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased awareness.

According to Kansas Operation Lifesaver, federal statistics show that about every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. The organization wants to educate the public on safety at rail crossings.

Kansas Operation Lifesaver is working in partnership with Kansas Department of Transportation, Topeka Rescue Mission, Union Pacific Railroad and local Topeka partners.

For safety tips and statistics, visit Operation Lifesaver’s national website.

Infographics and more safety tips can also be found at the US Rail Safety Week landing page.

