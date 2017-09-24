Schauffele wins Tour Championship, Thomas takes FedEx Cup

By Published:
Justin Thomas holds the trophy after winning the Fedex Cup after the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Courtesy: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Xander Schauffele ended his rookie season by winning the Tour Championship. Justin Thomas ended the best season with the FedEx Cup.

Schauffele, a 23-year-old worried about keeping his PGA Tour card just over three months ago, swirled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday for a 2-under 68 to beat Thomas by one shot and become the first rookie to win the Tour Championship.

Thomas had plenty of reasons to celebrate his runner-up finish. He capped off a season of five victories and his first major championship by claiming the $10 million bonus. He closed with a 66 after he narrowly missed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

It was the first time since 2009 that the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup were won by different players.

