Statewide metro transit workers compete to be best drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Metro transit drivers were outside refreshing their driving skills on Sunday. This comes after the “Kansas Transit Rodeo” competition at the Kansas Judicial Center.

It started with drivers taking a written exam. From there, they put their driving skills to the test. Drivers were scored on getting through a timed obstacle course by testing various real-life driving scenarios.

“In this sort of competition, it does increase everyone’s awareness about what is important when you are a driver and the fact that safety and security is always number one,” Susan Duffy, General Manager for Topeka Metro, said.

Once the competition was over, a trophy was given to the 1st place winner. From there, that person gets to go to the national championship in hopes of becoming the best transit driver in America.