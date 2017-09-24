Topeka business leaders launch new partnership

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Topeka business leaders are coming together under one roof. The new “Greater Topeka Partnership” includes Downtown Topeka Inc., Go Topeka, the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and Visit Topeka.

“A lot of us are working on similar projects. We’re able to communicate better on a day to day basis for efforts to support Topeka,” said Zach Snethen, chair of Downtown Topeka Inc.

The groups hope this new partnership will help push Topeka and Shawnee County in to the future. Through the Momentum 2022 program, the Greater Topeka Partnership has laid out what the want to accomplish in the next five years.

“It means the entire community. From how we feel about it and the things we need to do to seeing new businesses to allowing for workforce development,” said Brendan Wiley, board chair of Visit Topeka.

Each of the groups in the partnership will still maintain their own separate boards and funding. While it will start with the four groups, Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Janet Stanek said they want to include any group in Topeka that has similar goals.

“We are going to leverage the strengths of the various entities and play off of each other’s strengths… to bring together community pride, economic initiatives, sense of place and all kinds of great things,” said Stanek

Leaders hope to have the Greater Topeka Partnership launched by January 1.