1 dead after ATV accident along Wichita bike path

By Published:
Wichita Police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 44-year-old man was killed Sunday when the bike he was riding crashed into a tree row along a bike path.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. east of I-135 and north of 17th Street. An individual reported to police finding the ATV. Police responded to the scene.

“The man was traveling southbound on the ATV on the bike path. The ATV left the bike path and crashed into a tree row,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The man has been identified as Milo Bell. Police said Bell had left friends and was heading home for the night.

Police tell KSN News the accident is the 25th motor vehicle fatality of the year.

