2 people taken to hospital after vehicle hits turkey

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident involving two vehicles and a turkey.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at 6:15 Monday morning, about 8 miles north of I-70 on K-177. A 2003 Ford Ranger was northbound on K-177 when it hit a turkey, went left of the center and hit a 2016 Ford F150 that was south on K-177.

The driver of the Ranger was identified as Desmon R. Knight, 36, of Topeka, who was taken to Stormont Vail with injuries. KHP said he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the F150 was identified as Erin D. Woods, 36, of Nickerson, who was taken to St. Francis Health Center with injuries. KHP said she was wearing a seat belt.