Additional security measures added to Bishop Stadium at MHS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 is adding additional security measures to Manhattan High School.

According to a Facebook post from Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, due to several break-ins, stolen items and instances of animal droppings on the field and track at Bishop Stadium over the past few months, USD 383 has decided it lock the stadium whenever it is not being used for student events.

The post went on to say, the district will re-evaluate the situation at Bishop Stadium once additional security measures are in place. The public may still access athletic tracks at Anthony and Eisenhower Middle Schools for running and walking.

USD 383 said it appreciates the generosity of the community by making district facilities available for public use.