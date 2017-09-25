Community invited to meet members of KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The community is invited to meet members of the band KANSAS at a unique fundraising event.

In a press release from the North Topeka Arts District, it said the band members will be attending an indoor gourmet picnic and fundraiser in support of the development of the NOTO Redbud Gardens on Friday, October 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NOTO Arts Center. The public can purchase tickets, meet the band members and participate in an auction of signed KANSAS memorabilia.

KANSAS is an American rock band that became popular in the 1970s. Their roots include a recording studio in a rental house in the NOTO area, and the post office, which is now the NOTO Arts Center, where founding members of the band sent off demo tapes. The band is currently touring the country for their Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour. As part of the tour, KANSAS will be performing the evening of October 6 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

At the the meet-and-greet event, there will be a keepsake photo opportunity with current and former band members. Kerry Livgren, one of the founding members of KANSAS, will also have items from his personal collection on display. Guests will also receive a special champagne flute autographed by Livgren to toast the band during the event and then to take home.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Redbud Gardens, a planned interactive sculpture garden that will be placed at the entrance to the NOTO Arts District on North Kansas Avenue. The garden will honor NOTO’s major benefactors, The Redbud Foundation, and will recognize KANSAS, whose musical origins began in Topeka.

Click here for more information including ticket prices, time and place of the event.