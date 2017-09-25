Deadly shooting under investigation in western Kansas

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a western Kansas killing.

The Hays Post reports that a news release says deputies found the 44-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Friday while responded to a shooting at a rural Scott County residence. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

A 50-year-old suspect was spotted in a pickup truck about a half mile from the residence and was arrested without incident. The suspect is being held in the Scott County Jail. No charges were immediately filed.