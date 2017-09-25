Double murder suspect has violent past

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Maximo Campillo-Echevarria is a man with a violent past.

Since coming to America from Cuba in 1980, he’s been in prison twice and Monday night he sits in the Shawnee County Jail.

“Nothing has changed and he has a violent temper and it gets even worse when he drinks. This doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Stan Simmons a Vocational Rehab Specialist who knows the suspect.

In 1981 Campillo-Echevarria was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. He remained in prison until he was granted parole in 2000. While on parole, in 2004, he was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, after driving his vehicle into his girlfriend’s SE Topeka apartment.

Simmons was his girlfriend’s case manager at the time, and along with the woman and her two children, was in the apartment when it happened.

“They were standing right at the window where that car entered the apartment,” he said in reference to the two children.

Campillo-Echevarria was paroled for that crime in 2014.

Sunday night, police responded to reports of a stabbing and fire at the Capitol Corner Apartments in downtown Topeka.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, and another was found dead inside the apartment.

Campillo-Echevarria was arrested near the complex.

“How many more times does this man have to prove that he is not worthy to be outside and be amongst us,” said Simmons. “He is a predator, a proven predator. He has not changed given the opportunity, because I know he’s had opportunities inside.”

Campillo-Echevarria faces two counts of first degree murder, connected to Sunday night’s killings.

KSNT News talked to some of Campillo-Echevarria’s neighbors. They said his parole officer just visited with him on Friday.

Yesterday’s killings make 21 murders in the capital city this year, just seven less than the all-time record of 28. Topeka reached that number in 2016. In 2015, the capital city saw 16 murders.