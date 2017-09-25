Fall weather settles in for the week

What we’re tracking:

Widespread rain through Tuesday

Much cooler weather ahead

More sunshine later this week

Areas of showers and storms will rumble through the region tonight and Tuesday behind a very noticeable cold front. Temperatures will fall back to near 60° early Tuesday, but then only climb into the upper 60s by afternoon with widespread clouds and showers.

Clearing skies by Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s, but then cooler nights with the clearer weather will have the morning temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s much of the week ahead.

Although temperatures moderate a bit by the end of the week, low humidity will make for near-perfect fall weather in the days ahead.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller