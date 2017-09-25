Four in custody after armed robbery at Topeka Dillon’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Four people are in custody Monday night after an armed robbery at a local grocery store.

Police tell KSNT News the robbery happened at the Dillons, at SW 10th and Gage Boulevard. Police said the victim was responding to a Craigslist ad at Dillon’s when the victim was robbed at gunpoint. The suspects were able to get away with cash and other items.

A short time later, an officer in the area saw a car matching the description of the one driven by the suspects. The car was stopped and the four suspects were arrested.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.