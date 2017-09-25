Hoyt burglary suspects arrested Monday

By Published:

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in regards to an alleged burglary to a vehicle in Hoyt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that John Bradley Hudson, 42, and Jason Michael McClane, 43, both of Hoyt, were arrested around 3 a.m. Monday near Mayetta. They were arrested in connection to burglary and felony theft from a vehicle.

Jason McClane
John Hudson

Deputies were able to follow both men to just outside of Mayetta where they were arrested. In addition, both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also impounded a passenger car and a semi-tractor that were believed to be involved in the incident. Bond for both men was set at $7,500.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s