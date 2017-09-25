Hoyt burglary suspects arrested Monday

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in regards to an alleged burglary to a vehicle in Hoyt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that John Bradley Hudson, 42, and Jason Michael McClane, 43, both of Hoyt, were arrested around 3 a.m. Monday near Mayetta. They were arrested in connection to burglary and felony theft from a vehicle.

Deputies were able to follow both men to just outside of Mayetta where they were arrested. In addition, both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also impounded a passenger car and a semi-tractor that were believed to be involved in the incident. Bond for both men was set at $7,500.