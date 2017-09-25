Junction City school leaders want you to vote “yes” for building a new high school

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Junction City school district officials and community members are asking neighbors in the city to vote “yes” on building a new high school.

Neighbors in Junction City are hosting their “Say Yes to JCHS” Campaign on Tuesday, September 25, 2017.

Co-chair of the “Say Yes to JCHS” Campaign, Jim Schmidt said Junction City High was built in 1958 and needs repairs. School leaders say the school is lacking space for the number of students and there’s limited technology. Schmidt said building a new school is cheaper than making repairs to the current high school.

A new high school would cost about $100 million. School district leaders say this will not raise taxes.

Here’s a financial breakdown:

47% of funds will come from State Aid

35.2% is Heavy Impact Aid which is the money the school gets for the number of military students in the district.

9.62% will come from the Current Mill Levy — meaning taxes will remain the same.

8.18% of funds will come from the Interest made from the district’s Heavy Impact Aid.

Officials with the district have made it clear that no taxes would increase plus it will help future students.

“The high school students are telling us we want a new high school,” Co-chair of the “Say Yes to JCHS” Campaign, Terrah Stroda said. “Keep in mind, it will not impact them. They believe in the future of this community and they believe that it’s important to make a high school that matches the needs of future students.”

The “Say Yes to JCHS” Campaign Kick-off Party is at 6p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. There will be current student speakers and city leaders voicing their opinion on why voting “yes” is important.

The voting election is on November 7, 2017 and the deadline to register is October 17, 2017.

Whether or not the school is built comes down to the vote on November 7th. If voters approve the bond issue on, the district would also be eligible for that 47% of the funding from the state for a new high school.

If the community votes no, school officials will have to go back to the drawing board.

To see a complete breakdown of how the district plans to fund a new high school click here.