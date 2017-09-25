Late September rains aim to quench latest drought

We’re tracking a stormy start to the work and school week. It’s already raining across Central Kansas this morning and we’re literally watching that rain slide east on radar, into our neck of the woods. The widespread rain is expected to paint all of Northeast Kansas by dinnertime, as our biggest cold front of the season surges east through the Great Plains. This is our first major storm system in over a month and our first real taste of some fall-like weather since late August. It’s a win-win situation for us in Northeast Kansas. The farmers get some much-needed late season moisture and the rest of us get to cool-down after our recent round hot and humid weather. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling and it’s now down to 77°. So the 90°+ days of this past week are way above our seasonal standard. If you’re totally over summer, don’t worry, Mother Nature is too – there are much cooler days ahead.

Before the widespread rain takes over today, highs will likely ‘warm’ into the lower 80s – especially across our eastern counties (the last places to see the rain). That means today will be the warmest day of the week too. In fact, we can’t find another 80° day in the extended forecast. This storm system is changing our overall weather pattern heading into October. Lows will crash into the 40s midweek and daytime temps will hangout in the 60s and 70s through the weekend. Who’s ready for some fall-like weather?

We’ll keep the rain chances in the forecast through Tuesday evening. However, most of the rain will fall between this afternoon/evening and lunchtime tomorrow. Computer models are still suggesting 1-2 inches of widespread rain in total. It’s worth mentioning that some spots might pick-up a little more than that too, depending on how long the heavier downpours stay over certain areas. Since it’s been raining longer (already) across Central Kansas, our western counties have the best chance at the higher amounts. It’s fitting too because it’s our north/west counties that have been the driest over the last month or so. ‘Severe drought’ has already started to creep into our viewing area since late August. This soaking rain should help quench the ground for a little while, though. Severe weather is NOT likely with this system. The only ‘hazard’ looks to be heavy rain. Once we get through a rainy Tuesday, it’s smooth sailing this week. Just to reiterate – plan on late September sunshine and highs in the 70s through next weekend. Enjoy!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert