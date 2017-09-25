NFL protests continue against President Trump

By Published: Updated:
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters raises his fist in the air during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka West football coach Ryan Kelly gave his opinion Monday on the NFL protest on President Trump and the national anthem.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s