Officers learn how to help people affected by mental illnesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A special team of law enforcement officers in Kansas are learning better ways to help people affected by mental illnesses.

The Topeka gathering on Monday was a part of the 11th Annual Crisis Intervention Teams Summit. The summit allowed teams from across the state to address topics on criminal justice and mental health. The meeting was meant to help officers recognize the signs and symptoms of someone who suffers from a mental illness. Officers also learned how to deescalate crisis situations.

“We have a lot of communities in Kansas that don’t have access to CIT officers and what we want to say to those communities is you can. I have team officers in your community and this is a gathering to help lift that up and to show people how to do that,” said Rick Cagan with the National Alliance on Mental Illness- Kansas.

Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones spoke to attendees at the meeting. Jones talked about his own experiences and how the team can help make a difference.