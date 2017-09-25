Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on US 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency responders are on the scene Monday morning after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle east of Topeka.

The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near Happy Hollow Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was hit in the left lane while walking west on the highway, walking from the right shoulder to the left shoulder.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper on scene tells KSNT News the person hit by the vehicle died after going to the hospital less than an hour after the incident.

Names will be released after family has been notified.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

