Report: University of Kansas women faculty still minority

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A recent report says women faculty are still in the minority at the University of Kansas, where they’re also twice as likely to resign from their posts as male colleagues.

The Lawrence Journal-World says university economics professor Donna Ginther headed the committee tasked with investigating and identifying potential gender inequities among students, staff and faculty. The committee’s report found that just 35 percent of the university’s tenured or tenure-track faculty are women.

The report says women faculty at the university are more than twice as likely to leave their job as male colleagues. Ginther says retention remains a key goal.

She says the findings back up her older research that found mathematics-heavy fields are still overrepresented by men, and women are still overrepresented in social science fields.