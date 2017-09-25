Sexual battery, aggravated burglary reported in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a report of sexual battery and aggravated burglary.

According to police, the report was filed on September 24. Officers listed a 20-year-old female as the victim of sexual battery and aggravated burglary when an unknown male entered her residence without permission and touched her inappropriately.

Officers listed 10 others as victims of aggravated burglary in the case as well.

Police said due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stopper.