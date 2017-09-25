Suspects in north Topeka triple murder set to appear in court Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After months of postponement, three men charged in a north Topeka triple murder are scheduled to appear in front of a judge Monday.

On March 12, Luke Davis, 20, Nicole Fisher, 38, and Matthew Leavitt, 19, were found dead in a north Topeka home.

Nineteen-year-old Shane Mays, Brian Flowers, 38, Joseph Lowry, 30, are all charged in connection to their deaths.

Monday’s preliminary hearing was postponed back in July when Flowers and Lowry’s attorneys asked to have more time to look through the evidence.

In July, Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish said she was fine with the postponement but would not be as understanding in September.

The preliminary hearing for 3 of the suspects in the triple murder earlier this year is about to begin. Will have updates @ end of the day pic.twitter.com/uQ6XpFlFvT — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) September 25, 2017