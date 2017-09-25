Topeka man sentenced for robbery at Topeka Casey’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man who took part in a robbery while wearing a monitoring device was sentenced Monday to 36 months, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Christopher Allen Bush, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery. In his plea, Bush admitted he picked up co-defendant Marsoleno Devon Ryland after Ryland robbed Casey’s General Store at 600 S.E. Rice Road on February 2, 2017.

At the time of the robbery, Bush was wearing a monitoring device because he was on post-release supervision in a criminal case in state district court. Data from the GPS device verified that Bush picked up Ryland just south of Casey’s General Store and drove him to the 2300 block S.E. Bellview, where police located the two men shortly after the robbery.

Co-defendant Ryland is set for sentencing October 23.