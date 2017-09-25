Two reports of vehicle burglary in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating two reports of vehicle burglary that happened near Kansas State University.

The first report was filed in the 1700 block of North Manhattan on September 23 around 1:30 p.m. Officers listed a 21-year-old as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her Macbook Pro and laptop bag.

Officers filed another report for vehicle burglary in the 400 block of Kearney St. on September 24, 2017 around 2:00 p.m. Officers listed a 20-year-old as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his Microsoft Surface Pro laptop, Oakley sunglasses and other miscellaneous items from his vehicle.

It is unknown at this time if these incidents are related. Riley County Police ask anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

