Witness sheds light on what happened the night 3 were killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The preliminary hearing for the triple murder that happened on March 12, 2016 took place Monday at the Shawnee County Courthouse.

Matthew Tilton, the boyfriend of one victim, 38 year old Nicole Fisher, was the first witness to talk about the events that unfolded on the night three people were killed.

Tilton told the court that he and Fisher went to the home at 115 NW Grant St. that was owned by Kora Liles.

Tilton confessed to Brian Lowry’s defense attorney Jennifer Chaffee, that he and Fisher went to the house to use meth.

He told the court that after waiting to get the drugs, he wanted to leave because he was tired, but Fisher did not. He left the home, while Fisher stayed at the house in the basement.

Tilton testified that Fisher had about 20 Xanax she wanted to trade for meth. However, after about an hour of Tilton leaving he said that Fisher called him saying she wanted to leave and go to his house in Oskaloosa.

Tilton said he didn’t want to drive back to the house in Topeka because he had just gotten home so he called his friend Matthew Leavitt.

Tilton offered Leavitt $35 to pick up Fisher and drive her to his house, and told the court Leavitt agreed asking if he could bring his “best friend” with him. At the time, Tilton didn’t know who his best friend was, but later learned it would be Shane Mays.

Tilton called Nicole to let her know that Leavitt would be picking her up and that Leavitt asked she be outside waiting for him because he didn’t want to go into the house, but never asked why he didn’t want to go inside.

He said he was waiting for a phone call saying they were on their way to his house, and never got one. Tilton tried to call Leavitt and Fisher and could never get in contact with them.

Tilton said that when he went to find where Fisher was, a neighbor told him they heard on scanner traffic that three bodies had been found in the house. He said that the odds of one of them being Fisher, went straight to his head that one of them was Fisher.

Tilton told the court that Lowry was always bragging and waving around his gun. He said Lowry thought he was “Mr. Tough Guy” and “Mr. Mobster.”

This preliminary hearing is ongoing and will continue to be updated.