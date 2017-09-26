AAA recommends safe technology to reduce car crashes, deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — According to AAA, back in 2015 in Kansas, 64 large trucks were involved in deadly accidents and 13.7% of deadly crashes also involved semi-trucks.

AAA says about 1 in 4 adults in America say adding safety technology would help them feel better about sharing the road. In 2015, large trucks were involved in more than 400,000 crashes which lead to more than 4,000 deaths nationwide.

A recent triple a survey found that 6 out of 10 adults in America feel less safe driving past large commercial trucks than driving past passenger cars. The top three reasons are the size, their blind spots and how they can swerve out of their lane.

Now, AAA recommends that all large trucks have 4 things:

A lane departure warning system to let truck drivers know when they’re leaving their lanes

Automatic emergency braking

Air disc brakes which control how fast the truck comes to a stop

A video-based monitoring system for truck drivers to see who and what is around their truck.

AAA says some of the benefits of added lane departure warning could prevent about 6,000 crashes and more than 100 deaths nationwide. Video based monitors can prevent 63,000 crashes and almost 300 deaths a year nationwide.

Some of the benefits of installing all new trucks with automatic braking can prevent about 5,000 crashes and more than 50 deaths a year nationwide. Adding air disc brakes can prevent almost 2,500 crashes and more than 30 deaths a year nationwide.

Here are some things you can keep in mind when driving next to a big truck:

Avoid speeding up when a truck is passing

Allow plenty of space for a truck driver who is signaling to change lanes to avoid any potential accidents

They have large blind spots

If you can’t see the driver in the truck’s side view mirror, they can’t see you

Give yourself plenty of space when driving next to one

Leave plenty of room between your vehicle and a truck when coming to a stop on a hill

Trucks may roll back as the driver takes his or her foot off the brake

So make sure you follow trucks at a safe distance

Finally, slow down to give the truck driver plenty of room to pass

AAA says many companies with large vehicles have already installed their trucks with these advanced safety technologies. They’re encouraging others companies who have not added the new technology to do so to help save lives.