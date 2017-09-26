Emporia State volleyball beats Washburn in five-set thriller

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

EMPORIA, Kan. – Emporia State defeated Washburn in five sets for the first time since 2009 (22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11). The Hornets advance to 9-6 on the season, 2-1 in MIAA play.

The Hornets battled back and forth with the Ichabods in set one forcing nine tie scores and 6 lead changes in the set. The Ichabods took set one with a score of 25-22 over the Hornets. Set two was another long hard fought set with five tie scores and only one lead change coming when the Hornets took the lead at 11-10 and would remain in the lead to finish the set 25-21. The Hornets took a one set lead after winning set three 25-20 and leading the entire set after the only tie at 1-1. The Ichabods took the fourth set 25-21 after four ties and two lead changes to force the fifth set. In the final set the Hornets only trailed at the beginning of the set down 0-1. The Hornets led 11-10 at the closest point in the fifth set and finished the set and match on a 5-1 run to win 15-11.

The Hornets were led by Yuchen Du, who recorded her nation leading fifth triple double of the season, with 12 kills, 26 assists and 12 digs. Four Hornets were in double digits in kills led by Karly Patton with 15, Du and Jamie Hauptman with 12 and Tatum Graves with 10. Emma Dixon led the Hornets with 29 assists. Allie Maloney lead all players with 19 digs in the match. She was joined in double digits by Jordan Evans with 18, Emma Dixon with 13 and Du with 12.

The Hornets will be back in action on September 29 as they host Lindenwood at 6:00 p.m. in William L. White Auditorium.