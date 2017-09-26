Junior League of Topeka announces transfer of Diaper Depot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junior League of Topeka announced Tuesday it is transferring its signature program to Community Action, Inc.

The announcement came during Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs from September 25 to October 1, 2017.

Diaper Depot was formed in 2012, and has been serving Topeka through the work of Junior League volunteers and community partners such as Harvesters, Let’s Help and Community Action. Junior League of Topeka said the program currently distributes 150,000 diapers per year to children in need.

The transfer will take place over the next several months and then Community Action, Inc. will run all aspects of Diaper Depot.

“At Community Action, we fight poverty through a wide variety of strategies,” Tawny Stottlemire, Executive Director at Community Action, Inc. said. “Diaper Depot is a strategy that capitalizes on valuable community partnerships and helps low-income parents stretch their resources a little further each month. We see this as a home run for all of Shawnee County.”

The Junior League of Topeka said the Diaper Depot program frees parents to focus on providing food for their children.