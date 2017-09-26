KSHSAA unveils classifications for 2018-19 school year

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan – Several high schools in northeast Kansas will play sports, particularly football, in different classes following the KSHSAA announcement and classification list released on Tuesday.

The 2017-18 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school. Also released is the 2018 and 2019 Football Classifications.

Area schools which will be new to Class 3A in football beginning in the 2018-19 school year include:
Hayden
Santa Fe Trail
Holton
Marysville
Jeff West
Wamego

Area schools which will be new to Class 2A in football beginning in the 2018-19 school year include:
Silver Lake
Rossville
Riley County
Nemaha Central
St. Marys
Council Grove
Mission Valley
Osage City

For more information, and a complete list, visit http://www.kshsaa.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s