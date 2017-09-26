KSHSAA unveils classifications for 2018-19 school year

TOPEKA, Kan – Several high schools in northeast Kansas will play sports, particularly football, in different classes following the KSHSAA announcement and classification list released on Tuesday.

The 2017-18 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school. Also released is the 2018 and 2019 Football Classifications.

Area schools which will be new to Class 3A in football beginning in the 2018-19 school year include:

Hayden

Santa Fe Trail

Holton

Marysville

Jeff West

Wamego

Area schools which will be new to Class 2A in football beginning in the 2018-19 school year include:

Silver Lake

Rossville

Riley County

Nemaha Central

St. Marys

Council Grove

Mission Valley

Osage City

For more information, and a complete list, visit http://www.kshsaa.org