KSHSAA unveils classifications for 2018-19 school year

TOPEKA, Kan – Several high schools in northeast Kansas will play sports, particularly football, in different classes following the KSHSAA announcement and classification list released on Tuesday.
The 2017-18 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school. Also released is the 2018 and 2019 Football Classifications.
Area schools which will be new to Class 3A in football beginning in the 2018-19 school year include:
Hayden
Santa Fe Trail
Holton
Marysville
Jeff West
Wamego
Area schools which will be new to Class 2A in football beginning in the 2018-19 school year include:
Silver Lake
Rossville
Riley County
Nemaha Central
St. Marys
Council Grove
Mission Valley
Osage City
For more information, and a complete list, visit http://www.kshsaa.org