Local attorney collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka attorney is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Maria.

Lou Probasco is an attorney at E. Lou Bjorgaard Probasco. She has a house on the small island of Vieques, outside of Puerto Rico. She is organizing relief efforts in the Capital City and working with people to fly supplies into the small island.

Probasco feels the tiny island is not receiving the attention it needs at this crucial time.

“The first private relief cargo flight from Vieques Loves Go Fund Me group brought in a 1,000 pounds of supplies and 10 satellite phones, so we’re hoping that we’ll start being able to reach different people and people can start talking to their loved ones,” said Probasco.

Along with a GoFundMe page, the local attorney is accepting donations at her law office, located at 615 SW Topeka Blvd.

She said they want to send mosquito nets and bug spray to the island because many people are forced to sleep outside right now due to lack of power.