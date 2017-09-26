Local high school student taken into custody for social media threat

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school student was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a threat on social media.

A spokeswoman for Seaman School District said the threat was made on social media Monday night by a Seaman High School student. She tells KSNT News they immediately contacted law enforcement and after an investigation, the student was taken into custody at his home by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The district said that additional law enforcement officers and administration were present at the high school to ease student and staff safety concerns.

“We take every threat towards our students and staff’s safety very seriously.”

No further information has been released at this time.

 

