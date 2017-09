WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 65-year-old Eskridge man died in a single vehicle crash in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1999 GMC Suburban was west on K-4 Highway Monday afternoon when it left the roadway to the right and struck a legally parked vehicle that then went airborne and overturned. The Suburban landed on its roof.

The driver, Richard A. Nance Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said he was wearing a seat belt.