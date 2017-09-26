Local organizations partnering to create new school programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local organizations are working together to give kids more chances at learning.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation and The Boys and Girls Club are expanding their relationship. It will mostly benefit students that go to Pauline South Intermediate School and provide students a before and after school program.

“It’s about the people, and because of the Boys and Girls Club leadership and the personnel they have, they have a wonderful team that’s working with our students before school, after school and during the summer months and I think that’s been the magical ingredient to make this program so successful,” said the Auburn-Washburn Superintendent Scott McWilliams .

The Boys and Girls Club has 10 locations throughout Topeka and Shawnee County.