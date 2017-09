TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in north Topeka.

The fire was reported after 2:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW Eugene St.

Officials on scene tell KSNT News the house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

I've been informed that the house where the fire happened is unoccupied. #ksntbreakingnews pic.twitter.com/9ziXm081MI — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) September 26, 2017

Here's a closer look at what the house fire aftermath in the attic. Still don't have details to what happened! #ksntbreakingnews pic.twitter.com/KDGYf7tKjV — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) September 26, 2017

Just got to the scene of a possible house fire on NW Eugene St. #ksntbreakingnews pic.twitter.com/28cn05ZipK — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) September 26, 2017