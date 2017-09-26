No injuries after several shots fired at house

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking for a car after it pulled up to a residence and fired numerous shots at the home Monday evening.

It happened around 7:24 p.m. on the 3900 block of SE Humboldt. Officers said an adult female described the vehicle as possibly being a grey 4-door passenger car. She is unaware of the make and the model.

No one was struck and there were no injuries reported with this crime. The victim said the suspect car then sped off north on Humboldt. Officers searched the area but, were unable to locate the vehicle in question.

There have been no arrests made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information relating to this crime; please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s