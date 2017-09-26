Police ID victims in recent Topeka double murder

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Alec Gartner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have identified the two victims in the city’s latest murders.

Police report Thomas P. O’Conner, 61 and Chance C. Crank, 22, both of Topeka were killed Sunday evening in the 800 block of SW Polk at the Capital Corner Apartments. One was pronounced on the scene and the other was taken to the hospital where they later died.

A suspect, Maximo Campillo-Echevarria, 62, was located Sunday by officers in the area where he was taken to the Shawnee County Jail and booked on two charges of first degree murder.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.

