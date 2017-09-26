Local high school student injured after being hit by vehicle

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A member of the Junction City High School cross country team is recovering after being struck in an intersection.

According to Junction City police, it happened Monday afternoon just before 5 o’clock at the intersection of 5th and Eisenhower.

When emergency crews arrived, they made contact with a female member of the Junction City High School Cross Country team who had minor injuries. She was transported to Geary Community Hospital where she was treated and released. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk.