Local high school student injured after being hit by vehicle

By Published: Updated:

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A member of the Junction City High School cross country team is recovering after being struck in an intersection.

According to Junction City police, it happened Monday afternoon just before 5 o’clock at the intersection of 5th and Eisenhower.

When emergency crews arrived, they made contact with a female member of the Junction City High School Cross Country team who had minor injuries. She was transported to Geary Community Hospital where she was treated and released.  The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s